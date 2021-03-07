Axie Infinity Reaches Market Cap of $111.63 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $111.63 million and $22.77 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 94.5% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00005160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00054779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.74 or 0.00772599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059610 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00041228 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,888,284 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

