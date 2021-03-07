AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Update

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 510.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $55.53.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

