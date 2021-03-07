Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,396 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $56.56 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 3,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $172,366.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,195. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

