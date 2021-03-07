Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Update

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the January 28th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Ayro by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ayro during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ayro during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ayro by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ayro during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

AYRO stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 16.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ayro has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

