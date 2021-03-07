Azuki (AZUKI) 1-Day Volume Tops $108,913.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. Azuki has a market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $108,913.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 93.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.20 or 0.00463635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00068540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00076846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00080565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00051693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00459445 BTC.

Azuki Token Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 8,844,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,723,884 tokens. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

Azuki Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

