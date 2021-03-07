B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:BFS opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.85 million, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $44.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 203.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

