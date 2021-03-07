B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.55.

BTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$5.72. 4,924,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,482. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.12 and a 1-year high of C$9.99. The company has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.64%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

