Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report sales of $162.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.00 million to $167.30 million. Bally’s reported sales of $109.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $874.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $645.95 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $708.27 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BALY. Truist boosted their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Bally’s news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $286,000.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -138.53 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.52. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.