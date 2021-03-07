Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in February

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the January 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bâloise stock opened at $178.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.61. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $139.00 and a twelve month high of $178.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bâloise in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bâloise in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

