bAlpha (BALPHA) Achieves Market Cap of $10.04 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded flat against the dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $80.17 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for about $10,048.40 or 0.19900805 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.34 or 0.00470052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00069246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00077584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00082267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00051988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.31 or 0.00464052 BTC.

bAlpha’s total supply is 999 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

