Banano Price Hits $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 99% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $119,984.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.00465551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00068407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055294 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00785812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00027158 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,097 coins and its circulating supply is 1,201,740,214 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.