Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Update

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 953,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 28th total of 751,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
BCH traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 82,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,648. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.
Several brokerages have commented on BCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco de Chile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
About Banco de Chile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.
