Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Update

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 953,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 28th total of 751,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

BCH traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 82,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,648. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco de Chile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.