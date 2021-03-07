Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the January 28th total of 790,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,985,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 370,004 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 25.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth about $5,183,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 34.3% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSMX stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

