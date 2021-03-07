Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.89 ($3.40).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.25 ($5.00) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

