Bancor 1-Day Volume Hits $341.27 Million (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $8.59 or 0.00016673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 77.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $1.29 billion and $341.27 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00056138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00795511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00030520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00042198 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 150,120,477 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bancor

