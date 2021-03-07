Band Protocol (BAND) 24-Hour Volume Hits $110.36 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $270.02 million and approximately $110.36 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.18 or 0.00026170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00056778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.78 or 0.00788102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00026643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00060313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00042523 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

