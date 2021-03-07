Band Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $89.73 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $12.89 or 0.00025524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $264.09 million and $89.73 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.14 or 0.00784661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00029926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00041863 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

