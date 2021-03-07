Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Bank of Montreal worth $68,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 97,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,094,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,550,000 after acquiring an additional 881,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 879,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,370,000 after buying an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $86.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

