Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,212 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Burlington Stores worth $72,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $279.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.04. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $296.45.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.63.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

