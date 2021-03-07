Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 197,468 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,495,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,468 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 6.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $70,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EBND opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

