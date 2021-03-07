Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 695,527 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 143.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Unilever worth $71,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,598,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,095,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,539,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,191 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE UL opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

