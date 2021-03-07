Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 757,747 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,289,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Nielsen worth $68,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nielsen by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nielsen by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Nielsen by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 40,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

NLSN stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $25.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.