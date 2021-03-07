Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $69,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,041 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,656,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after buying an additional 2,385,840 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,884,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JEF opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.