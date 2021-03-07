Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673,241 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.38% of Cactus worth $66,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cactus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,140,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cactus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 268,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cactus in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,843.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

