Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 399,022 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.38% of Flowers Foods worth $66,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,684,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 23,919 shares in the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of FLO opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

