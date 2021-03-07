Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 417,070 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 417,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $69,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $894,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

IOVA stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

