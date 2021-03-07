Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 604,366 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,785,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.98% of Alamos Gold worth $68,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

AGI stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

