Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 171,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $71,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 867,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,129,000 after purchasing an additional 590,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:KKR opened at $46.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.