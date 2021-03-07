Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,852 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Woodward worth $68,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,117,000 after acquiring an additional 186,082 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Woodward by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,287.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,009 shares of company stock worth $25,315,219 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $115.23 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.