Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,573,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 255,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $66,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLPI stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $45.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.96.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

