Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $66.35 Million Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.85% of AdaptHealth worth $66,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AHCO opened at $31.14 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

In related news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

