Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $66.96 Million Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.67% of Selective Insurance Group worth $66,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIGI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.