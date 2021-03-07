Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $67.68 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,442,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Vistra worth $67,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vistra by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 63.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VST opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

