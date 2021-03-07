Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $67.94 Million Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 449,110 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Nordstrom worth $67,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 78,590 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

NYSE JWN opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

