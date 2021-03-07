Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $68.53 Million Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of iRhythm Technologies worth $68,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $1,159,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,750. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $138.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.95. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

