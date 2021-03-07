Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $69.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $69,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 86,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $155.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.57. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

