Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $70.48 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,817 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Bunge worth $70,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $42,654,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth $21,846,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 453,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,570,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth $8,016,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at $297,099,256.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,655 shares of company stock worth $4,051,274 over the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

