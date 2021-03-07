Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $73.06 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,863,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 984,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of PG&E worth $73,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCG. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.