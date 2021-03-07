Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,739 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of Cloudflare worth $73,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $67.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of -171.87 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 759,322 shares of company stock valued at $61,459,082. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

