Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Tetra Tech worth $71,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

TTEK stock opened at $129.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.39.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,053,384.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at $25,565,108.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock worth $5,803,821 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

