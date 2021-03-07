Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,708 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.55% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $69,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,745 shares of company stock valued at $11,294,339 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARNA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.