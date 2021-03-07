Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.18% of CoreLogic worth $71,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,602,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,998 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,992 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 493.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 651,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after acquiring an additional 541,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLGX. Wolfe Research cut CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

CLGX opened at $79.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

