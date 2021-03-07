Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,088 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.87% of The Brink’s worth $66,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,908,000 after buying an additional 410,115 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -319.68 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

The Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

