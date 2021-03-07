Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 13,117 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.35% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $69,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.85) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

