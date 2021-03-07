Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 169,609 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of Autohome worth $67,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 76.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Autohome by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

ATHM opened at $110.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average of $102.24. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

