Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 557,343 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,242,573 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,343 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of Kinross Gold worth $67,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911,897 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255,046 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 100.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,827,000 after buying an additional 4,119,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,108,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after buying an additional 1,312,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

