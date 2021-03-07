Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,623 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 39,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.40% of IDACORP worth $67,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IDACORP by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,925,000 after buying an additional 732,674 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,025,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in IDACORP by 827.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after buying an additional 281,559 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 205,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $14,289,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDA opened at $90.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.00. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

