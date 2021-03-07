Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,106,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,303 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 54.50% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $67,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $398,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTAB opened at $21.60 on Friday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $22.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

