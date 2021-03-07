Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,352 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Stifel Financial worth $66,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,834 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,864,000 after acquiring an additional 758,286 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,464,000 after acquiring an additional 456,752 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,523,000 after acquiring an additional 374,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,356,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,066. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.