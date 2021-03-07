Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 106,922 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,452,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of AECOM worth $72,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,730 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AECOM by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,309 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in AECOM by 8.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,912,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AECOM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 39,346 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

NYSE:ACM opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

